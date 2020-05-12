Over 2,000 meals delivered to those in need

Supernatural is working in partnership with SmartKitchen to feed those most in need, with over 2,000 meals delivered since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

The easy meal donation solution can be access on the Supernatural website www.supernatural.gi and costs just £4 per meal.

For every meal that is donated, the brand will match it with another. Delivering two meals to the people that need it most.

The initiative allows the community to reach out and directly help those most in need, in the form of nourishing, delicious and nutritious dishes.

Donors can even decide who receives their meal, from a choice of homeless citizens, elderly people, and those in need the most.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, Supernatural has donated over 2000 meals.

“Supernatural has been part of the Gibraltar community for a number of years now and we have always been proud to offer our local guests a space to gather, socialise and enjoy nourishing, health focused meals,” said Supernatural Founder Dan Thomson.

“In these times of unprecedented crisis, we are honoured to be able to utilise our resources and skills for the good of the emergency services, who have been working so tirelessly, and of course for those most vulnerable and in need.”

“We really have made the donation process as simple and as accessible as possible via a simple online purchase on Supernatural’s website. And as we are matching each contribution, donors can feed someone who needs it most, two nourishing meals for just £4.”

“We are all in this together and by working as a community during this time, we can get through it in the best way possible and rebuild our future in the new normal.”

If you feel you qualify for a donation and would like to apply for meals, get in touch via email: gib@sprntrl.co.uk or via the Supernatural Facebook page @sprntrlgib.