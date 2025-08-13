Over 280 students to receive A-Level results on Thursday

Students across Gibraltar will receive their A-Level results on Thursday, marking the next stage in their plans for university, further education, or alternative career paths.

Across the Rock’s four secondary school - Bayside, Westside, Gibraltar College and Prior Park - over 280 students will receive their results by email early in the morning.

Those hoping to continue to university will be notified by UCAS and their university of choice if they are successful in attaining a spot on their desire course.

In parallel, scholarship applications will move into their final stages.

According to education officials, 259 students from Bayside, Westside, and Gibraltar College are expecting their results on Thursday, with a total of 276 school leavers currently applying for university scholarships.

According to Keri Scott, the director of education, in addition to these 276 students, there are potentially up to 799 existing students continuing in their course and a further 74 new scholarship recipients who have applied for discretionary or distance learning awards, bringing the total number of potential scholarship contracts to 1,149 for the coming academic year.

Students who receive their results on Thursday may defer for a year for a number of reasons, or decide university is not for them, meaning the exact number is not final yet.

Ms Scott urged students and families to ensure they are fully prepared for both the scholarship process and the university clearing system, which offers a vital safety net for those whose results may not match their initial offers.

“My advice would be to really make sure that the course that they're undertaking, the place that they're going to, what they want to do, is really aligned with what their aspirations are now, to think about it and to make the decision that best suits them,” she said.

She also noted that a student’s time in school is not reflected solely by their results.

Students will have also honed other skills, evolving and progressing in different ways through education through interactions they have benefitted from.

All of these aspects of learning will be beneficial to student regardless of results.

The scholarship process is structured around two key forms.

Form A, which students should have already submitted, and Form B, which opens on results day.

“Form B will open on results day, which is this Thursday, the 14th of August, and individuals will have to upload the firm offer from the university,” she said.

“They won’t be told categorically that they are in possession or they are the successful recipient of a scholarship award until they complete that part of the process, because most individuals will have an offer that’s conditional.”

Ms Scott said individuals would only be refused if they do not meet the eligibility requirements.

“If they haven’t been able to furnish the information which indicates that they are eligible, we will be in conversations with them, and they would know that we have concerns or that they haven’t satisfied our eligibility criteria,” she said.

The team processing the scholarships is committed to moving quickly.

“The scholarship team here in our main office has worked really hard, despite other administrative challenges, to try and process all other applications so that from Thursday, that time will be really devoted to all these school award applicants, so that they can receive further information as soon as possible,” Ms Scott said.

Students are reminded that there is no strict deadline for submitting Form B, but “the sooner they complete it, the higher up in the list of processing they will be.”

The same applies to continuing students, with only 375 yet to complete their continuation form.

For those whose results do not match their university offers, the clearing process is crucial.

“Hopefully these young people will get the results that they've worked for and that they deserve,” Ms Scott said.

“The outcome is already determined, they've already worked hard and sat these exams and tried to prepare if they are applying to university, and they've submitted their choice through UCAS to be as prepared as possible on the day.”

“So they might have a plan A, which is a plan that they've always had.”

“They need to refresh what that is and be certain about it. That Plan A will include their firm choice for University and an insurance choice potentially.”

“And to review what they need to get into that offer if it is conditional, and what conditions they have to meet.”

“Some people might have changed their mind from the point of when they submitted their application and they made their firm and insurance choices.”

“And so they might have a revised plan A, which they're hoping to pursue once they've got their results.”

“And then there might be some people who are worried about the results that they're going to get and whether or not they're going to make it into their plan A.”

“I would encourage everybody, even people who have consistently been getting very good results and feel that they have left very little to chance, to be prepared.”

“It would be helpful to have contingency plans and to think about what that might look like beforehand.”

The UCAS website is a valuable resource to this end.

Clearing opened on July 5 and on results day, individuals who want to change their plan for whatever reason need to apply through the UCAS clearing process.

“Individuals can have a look at what things are available and get advice,” she said.

“They have fantastic videos which really speak to the students directly."

Students are urged to have all relevant information to hand, including their grades, UCAS ID, and a brief description of the course they are seeking.

“I would encourage the young person to have the conversation with the university directly themselves,” Ms Scott said.

“Of course, I would encourage them to have their parents close by to support, etc, or even a member of staff."

“I would encourage them to speak to the university directly, and if they’re worried about having that conversation, I would encourage them to plan a script beforehand.”

The education team and school staff are on hand to support students.

“School staff will be available in all of our schools to speak and to guide young people,” she said.

“Some of these senior staff have very close relationships with young people and know them well, so they are really well placed to provide them with that option."

“The schools will be open and will be also operating and staffing exam query lines.”

Offering reassurance, she added that this is an exciting time for students, who she encouraged to explore all the different options open to them, to bear that in mind before making a rash decision and “to make sure that it’s a decision that’s best for them.”