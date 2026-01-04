Over 30 floats set as volunteers work over Christmas for Cavalcade

Volunteers were hard at work over the Christmas break building their floats for this year’s Cavalcade.

The annual event, now marking its 68th Cavalcade over a span of 70 years, celebrates the Rock’s enduring tradition of marking the arrival of the Three Kings to the birth of Jesus.

President of the organising committee Eric Abudarham told the Chronicle there are over 30 floats taking part this year.

Some 16 main floats, the ‘three kings’, six walking entries, Miss Gibraltar and two princesses added to the tally, and bands.

This year, three families who participated in last year’s Cavalcade return, and are joined by a host of local entities.

“It’s great to see them come back again and it’s wonderful to receive support from so many quarters, including the government,” said Mr Abudarham.

Government backing continues to play a pivotal role from allowing them to create the floats at the MidTown car park and logistical help such as clearing motorcycles on Line Wall Road for the youth float to the provision of alternative storage after previous facilities at the ‘park-and-ride’ became unavailable due to redevelopment.

Storage of the floats bought by the Committee with Gibraltar’s coastal weather posing a challenge, is important as these were funded through a mix of GBC Open Day donations, government grants, and notable contributions from the Pharaoh Trust.

“One trailer set us back over £7,500 so you can imagine the investment,” said Mr Abudarham.

Among some of the floats is one built mainly by children but with adult support, and others from groups like Lol Productions with their entry ‘The Enchanted Alameda Garden’.

The Balloqui family, seasoned Cavalcade participants, return with a Lilo and Stitch float and there are also floats from the GSLP and the DSA sequence dance club which are participating for the first time. JBS will also have the traditional crib, as the Cavalcade is a Christian feast the committee believe it is important to remember this and mark it.

The Cavalcade will take place tonight with the Gibraltar Cultural Services staff handing out sweets from 7pm, followed by the presentation of floats at 7.30pm.

The Cavalcade will start at Casemates Square, proceed along Main Street and finish at the Inces Hall Theatre.

A seated enclosure for elderly persons will be available opposite the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned. Seating will be offered on a first come, first served basis and is subject to availability.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office for the Ministry of Equality will set up a cordoned-off safe space outside No.6 Convent Place for individuals with sensory issues. The area is described as quieter, with several entrance and exit points via Town Range, Governor’s Lane, Convent Ramp and the Victualling Office Lane for those who may need to leave quickly.

Anyone wishing to use this area will need to present their Disability Information Card to a member of staff on arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

The public is advised there may be loud music during the Cavalcade and those affected by noise are encouraged to bring their own ear plugs or headphones.