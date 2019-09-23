Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Sep, 2019

Over 300 patients treated in St Bernard’s chemo unit

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd September 2019

Some 344 cancer patients have been treated locally since the opening of the chemotherapy unit in St Bernard’s Hospital, with prostate cancer being the most commonly diagnosed cancer last year. Three years ago the Ayling-Buttigieg Chemotherapy Unit was opened in a bid to treat cancer patients in Gibraltar instead of travelling abroad. Currently 115 patients...

