Over 300 runners took to road on Boxing Day

Over 300 runners from all walks of life took to the road on Boxing day in the Traditional Boxing Day fun runs. Two non-competitive races took place with the Round the Rock Fun Run and the Town Run a 10km and 3km respectively.

The races saw some of Gibraltar’s top runners participate. Notably, it was the participation of runners from different sports, such as hockey, football, boxing and basketball among others, who were also joined by families, company teams, and charitable organisations all taking part as part of the fun. - Photos courtesy Roy Torres / GAAA