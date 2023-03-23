Over £4,500 raised for GibSams in Fun Run

Nearly £4,500 has been raised for GibSams following a charity fun run and walk that brought 250 people to the streets on Saturday morning.

Some runners and walkers wore vests that support the local mental health charity GibSams, vests and t-shirts that were designed for the group of runners heading to London next month to compete in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Saturday’s event was organised by them and supported by Carpe Diem Running Club.

Starting in Casemates, the runners left first and raced down Main Street for the 5km run which had them heading south bound towards Cumberland House, back into towards town taking a left at Trafalgar into Ragged Staff and along Queensway until finally back into Casemates.

The walkers, some with their dogs, took off after them and had the short route which brought them as far as Trafalgar turning right into Ragged Staff and along Queensway until finally back into Casemates.

While this was the walkers route many youngsters took the opportunity to run the shorter distance with their parents, some doing so they could show off just how fast they are, others with the promise of ice-cream with sprinkles waiting for them at the end.

At the end of an event a fundraising raffle featuring dozens of prizes donated by local businesses was held.

“The number of people taking part far exceeded our expectations. It was just an amazing day and we were super pleased and delighted with the turnout,” said Emma Foy, who helped organise the event.

“We had great support from the community, and we couldn’t be prouder of everyone who took part. We’d like to thank all those who donated raffle prizes and everyone who supported the event.”

Adding the success of the event was aided by the support of local businesses, Miss Shapes Hair and Beauty; Gib Maroc; S.M Seruya ltd; Aura Beauty and Wellness; RS Jewellers; Melanie Figueras Cakes and Saccone and Speed.

To donate to support those running in April and the event held last Saturday go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/llhm-gibsams

For more information got to https://gibsams.gi or https://carpediemgibraltar.com

