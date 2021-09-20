Over 500 volunteers ‘Clean up the World’

Over 500 volunteers, at 26 sites, cleared, picked, grabbed and swept shorelines, revetments, underwater sites, open water and various green habitats as part of this year’s Clean up the World event.

Teams began work around 9am on Saturday morning, heading to sites, ready to do their bit for our environment with great success.

The Environmental Safety Group said several truckloads of liter was collected.

“While we go through the teams reports and feedback we wanted to take this chance to thank everyone who took part and those who supported the campaign,” the ESG said.

“Our volunteers displayed great civic pride and care for our beautiful environment and that is priceless.”

The Nautilus Project joined the efforts at sea this weekend, where a small Nautilus team collected surface plastic.

A short boat trip onboard Aronnax, saw 83 pieces of plastic debris netted out by a couple of their young volunteers.

TNP continue with the 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean already set in place for next week at Eastern Beach in a bid to maintain Gibraltar’s coastline plastic free throughout the year.