Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Over 70% of domestic abuse victims women, RGP reports on awareness day

By Gabriella Ramagge
25th November 2025

Over 70% of domestic abuse victims are women, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed against the backdrop of International Day Against Violence of Women and Girls which was marked today.

The RGP, alongside the Ministry of Equality and the Youth Service, held a campaign on Tuesday encouraging the public to wear orange to show support for a future free from violence.

The figures from the past three years show that women are the more likely to be the victims of domestic abuse.

An RGP spokesman said the data from 2023 to 2025 shows “stable levels of reporting, consistent patterns in victimisation, and a gradual rise in non-criminal domestic incidents.”

In 2023, a total of 610 domestic-related incidents were recorded, the RGP confirmed.

Of these, 353 incidents (57.9%) amounted to criminal offences, including serious offences such as rape, controlling or coercive behaviour, strangulation, assaults, harassment, theft and criminal damage.

Some 260 of these victims (73.7%) were female, and the further 257 incidents (42.1%) did not disclose any criminal offence.

The spokesman detailed how in 2024, 604 domestic-related reports were recorded.

He said this represented a marginal decrease from 2023.

“Of these, 332 incidents (55.0%) resulted in criminal offences, with 243 victims (73.2%) being female,” the RGP said.

“Non-criminal domestic incidents rose slightly to 272 incidents (45.0%).”

For 2025 to date, RGP statistics show 541 domestic-related incidents have been recorded.

The RGP found that of these, 303 incidents (56.0%) amounted to criminal offences, with 215 victims (71.0%) being female.

There were 238 incidents (44.0%) where no criminal offence was disclosed.

“Across the three-year period, the proportion of domestic incidents that resulted in criminal offences has remained broadly consistent, ranging between 55% and 58%,” the RGP said.

“Female victims consistently account for around 70–74% of those involved in criminal domestic offences.”

“Non-criminal incidents have shown gradual year-on-year growth, increasing both in number and as a share of total reported incidents.”

“Overall, the data indicates stable levels of domestic-related reporting, a persistent gender pattern in victimisation, and a modest shift towards a higher proportion of non-criminal domestic incidents.”

