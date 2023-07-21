Over 70’s win in Norwich
Gibraltar’s walking Football over 70s squad last weekend were to beat Erpingham in the over 70s final of the Norwich Soca Seniors Walking Football Charity Tournament at the FDC in Norwich. Over 30 teams competed across three categories. Some 300 players taking part across all competitions. Gibraltar’s walking football representatives were to come away truimphant...
