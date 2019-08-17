Over sixty home grown players in four matches

Over sixty home grown players were used this week by local clubs in just four league matches played

in the newly restructured National League.

The football season started in earnest with last season’s second division sides playing alongside last

season’s first division after the two were merged.

Although the new concept for the league has been met with some criticism especially from some of

the top clubs, the newly reformed structure has heralded a week in which there has been a

significant increase in the use of home-grown players. Much of which has been welcomed by

officials and fans who have been calling for more locals to be used.

New home-grown player rules had already ensured that clubs would not play with less than four

home grown players on the field for each team. Whilst the rule was used by many clubs in previous

season to draw a line on how many local players they would play, many sticking to the minimum

number, this season has seen a dramatic change in which the rule has only been used by a couple of

clubs. Many opting to play more local players and invest less in foreign based players with there

being no urgent need to play for survival.

The fact the league no longer provides a risk of relegation has meant that some clubs have been

more than willing to embrace a home-grown player development policy. Officials at some clubs have

indicated that they would rather invest time in developing youth talent even if this meant lowering

the standard of the league. The clubs, knowing that they will not be able to compete against the top

teams without having to invest heavily have instead been looking at recruiting local players into their

squads.

This week alone the league has seen Manchester 62 field a fully local home-grown player team,

whilst Glacis United fielded a U23 squad. Similarly, clubs such as Mons Calpe, Lynx and Bruno

Magpies have based their squads around a core number of home-grown players forming the spine of

their teams. Something which has in the past not been seen locally.

The increase in home grown player numbers has been welcomed by football officials, especially the

Technical committee who have welcomed the increased number. Desi Curry highlighting that some

of the players now playing include players from the youth national teams who had little senior team

experience.

The league still had Lincoln Red Imps, Europa, St Joseph, Olymique and College 1975 to play. With

the new rules on HGP numbers on the field the first round of matches will therefore reach over 80

once all matches are completed.