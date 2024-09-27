Oxford University Air Squadron conducts exercise in Gibraltar

Members of the Oxford University Air Squadron [OUAS] recently deployed to Gibraltar to conduct Exercise Oxford Rock.

Some 12 students and two staff members from Oxford University came to Gibraltar from RAF Benson to take part in a five-day Air Power Study Exercise (APSE).

The initiative gave the students the opportunity to independently study air power’s unique role over Gibraltar and the wider Mediterranean theatre during World War II as well as the relevance today.

Each student presented a talk, known as a Stand, to the group on a significant area of the conflict and its relevance to air power in the 21st Century.

During their time in Gibraltar, students visited various sites including the museum, the Great Siege Tunnels, Parson’s Lodge, the Moorish Castle, and St Michael’s Cave to help with their research and planning ahead of their Stand.

A spokesperson for the OUAS said: "I got the opportunity to travel to Gibraltar for Exercise Oxford Rock, an Air power study exercise that allowed us to understand Gibraltar's relevance and role within WW2.”

“Throughout the week, we learnt about Gibraltar's tunnel systems, their economic situations, Gibraltar's mass evacuations and heroes of Gibraltar's battles.”

“During our talks and visits to different museums and sites, each student conducted a stand on a key part of Gibraltar's history. My own stand was research into Operation Tracer and the hide away rooms within the rock.”

“This trip was definitely a successful trip, one that all the students came away from wanting to do it again. It expanded our knowledge on a location we did not know much about, and it gave us the opportunity to gain new experiences abroad.”