Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Oxford vaccine designer Professor Sarah Gilbert wins prestigious award

By Press Association
5th March 2021

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

A British vaccinologist who led the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has received a prestigious award recognising her contribution to ‘a global common good’.

Professor Sarah Gilbert said it was a “great honour” to be handed the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) Albert Medal.

Previous winners include Winston Churchill, Marie Curie, Alexander Graham Bell, Stephen Hawking and Tim Berners-Lee.

Prof Gilbert – who joined Oxford University in 1994 – is the 156th recipient of the medal, which started in 1864 as a memorial to Prince Albert, former president of the society.

“It is a great honour to receive this award,” she said.

“The creation and the development of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine came after I had worked in this field for many years, learning how to move quickly from a concept to a licensed vaccine, which involves numerous steps along the way.

“With a great team at Oxford we developed a ‘vaccine for the world’ which is now being used to save lives in many countries; our goal from the very beginning.”

RSA chief executive Matthew Taylor congratulated the professor of vaccinology, saying: “The RSA’s Albert Medal celebrates the best in innovation, and the Oxford vaccine is a huge triumph for British creativity, research and development.

“The path set by Professor Gilbert and her team shows how public, private and philanthropic sectors can collaborate in the public interest.

“Changemakers in every field, seeking new, more effective approaches to complex global challenges, will draw valuable lessons from the Oxford project.

“I am delighted Professor Gilbert has accepted this award, joining the ranks of distinguished innovators the RSA has honoured over the past 150 years, from Marie Curie to Stephen Hawking.”

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Loyalists in Northern Ireland cite Gib's Brexit process as they withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Cyprus to welcome vaccinated British tourists from May 1

5th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 mortality will continue to be substantial, but worst is over – expert

5th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Queen owns corgis again as she welcomes two new puppies

5th March 2021

UK/Spain News
‘I want to be home with my family’: Oil workers call for quarantine exemption

5th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021