PAAMOA Community Choir joins pupils for musical assembly at St Paul’s School

Pupils at St Paul’s School took part in a special assembly this week with members of the PAAMOA Community Choir.

As part of the visit, the choir shared that they had forgotten the chorus to the classic song Que Sera, Sera and asked the children to help teach them the lyrics. In response, and in line with the school’s value of kindness, pupils accepted the challenge and invited the choir to sing the song together.

The assembly promoted intergenerational connection and helped highlight the importance of giving back to the community.

St Paul’s School thanked the PAAMOA Community Choir for their visit and for sharing their passion for music with the pupils.