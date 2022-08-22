Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Packed opening night as fair returns after two-year break

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2022

The Gibraltar Fair opened on Saturday, drawing large crowds keen to enjoy the range of rides and entertainment on offer.

The Family Pavilion was packed from the atmosphere on the opening night, it was evident people had missed this event, which was last held in 2019.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the fair had been postponed for the past two years, in common with all large public events.

The fair, located at the Rooke Site on Queensway, was officially opened on Saturday evening by the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, accompanied by Miss Gibraltar, Janice Sampere, and representatives of organisers the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

All rides are priced at £3 and there are also tombolas, games and other side stalls, including man run by local charities.

Admission to the Family Pavilion is free with a full programme of events planned for the week.

