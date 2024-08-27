Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Paddling charity celebrates success

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2024

SUPability, the charity that offers paddling and surf experiences for people with disabilities, injuries, learning difficulties and those who receive mental health services, brought together a number of stakeholders for a small gathering at Sandy Bay on Thursday, August 22.

The event served to thank the organisation’s supporters and raise community awareness.

With live music and activities out on the water, SUPability celebrated its success from humble beginnings three years ago, with Ben Hassan offering his thanks to all those who had helped establish the charity during a short presentation.

Present were SUPability founders and instructors Tom Cawthorn, Ben Hassan, and Jimmy Garcia, participants, clients, sponsors and others who had supported the organisation.

“SUPability provide a much needed service to the people to Gibraltar,” Mr Hassan said.

“We work with the Care Agency and other local agencies and organisations to provide equal access to the water for all those with differing needs.”

In response Nick Pyle, Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity which provided start-up funding, handed over a cheque for £50,000 to meet a commitment to provide three years of funding.

Mr Pyle, in outlining why he decided to provide funding, said “SUPability brings together two of Gibraltar’s most precious resources - its people and its waters and provides a much needed and unique experience for those in need.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity is delighted to have supported SUPability to date.”

“The £50,000 includes money provided last year and our commitment for this and next year”.

For more information on what SUPability offers and how you can support, visit www.supability.org

Most Read

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

27th August 2024

Local News
Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

25th August 2024

Local News
Ruthless fraudsters target scam victim to swindle more funds

24th August 2024

Local News
Man jailed for stealing £30,000 vehicle

24th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024