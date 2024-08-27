Paddling charity celebrates success

SUPability, the charity that offers paddling and surf experiences for people with disabilities, injuries, learning difficulties and those who receive mental health services, brought together a number of stakeholders for a small gathering at Sandy Bay on Thursday, August 22.

The event served to thank the organisation’s supporters and raise community awareness.

With live music and activities out on the water, SUPability celebrated its success from humble beginnings three years ago, with Ben Hassan offering his thanks to all those who had helped establish the charity during a short presentation.

Present were SUPability founders and instructors Tom Cawthorn, Ben Hassan, and Jimmy Garcia, participants, clients, sponsors and others who had supported the organisation.

“SUPability provide a much needed service to the people to Gibraltar,” Mr Hassan said.

“We work with the Care Agency and other local agencies and organisations to provide equal access to the water for all those with differing needs.”

In response Nick Pyle, Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity which provided start-up funding, handed over a cheque for £50,000 to meet a commitment to provide three years of funding.

Mr Pyle, in outlining why he decided to provide funding, said “SUPability brings together two of Gibraltar’s most precious resources - its people and its waters and provides a much needed and unique experience for those in need.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity is delighted to have supported SUPability to date.”

“The £50,000 includes money provided last year and our commitment for this and next year”.

For more information on what SUPability offers and how you can support, visit www.supability.org