Padel congratulates members for success in Pádel FitClub 2nd Tournament

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association extends hearty congratulations to four of its members for their outstanding performance in the R2 Pádel FitClub 2nd Tournament, held as part of the 2024 Circuit.

Kelly Romero and Lindsay Sene emerged victorious in the Women’s 4th Division, clinching the title in a display of skill and determination. Meanwhile, Charmaine Romero and Arianne Garro triumphed in the Women’s Plate Final, adding another accolade to their impressive achievements.

These four players, who are integral members of the GPTA National Women’s Squad, have demonstrated their dedication and hard work in training, which has undoubtedly contributed to their success on the court. The association commends their remarkable achievements and looks forward to their continued excellence in the sport.