Padel reaches new heights with second ranked tournament

The GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 2nd Ranked Padel (Members Only) Tournament of 2024, played out earlier this month reached another height with 84 teams participating and a total of 168 players playing across the four divisions.

As padel tennis continues to be on the rise the Bayside Sports Complex was transformed to accommodated the growing tournament with sponsors banners surrounding the courts adding to the atmosphere of where the sport is heading.

Finals-Day saw a total of eight highly contested matches with some exciting moments played out as competition is now rife with players also looking towards the potential of selection for future national squads.

In the Men’s 1st Division, Amos Federico and Rafael Bado Blanco beat Stefan Cumbo and Jeremy Poggio in straight sets 2-0. This was described as “a thrilling and hard fought encounter,” where the result did not tell the full story.

In the Woman’s category, Lindsay Sene and Kelly Romero were once again crowned champions after defeating Dakota Norton and Kayleigh Payas in straight sets 2-0.

The Men’s 2nd Division Aydan Colton and Gareth Lopez come away for the first time as winners defeating Stefan Oliva and Jovan Buttigieg 2-1.

The Men’s Third Division final also did not disappoint with Henry Gerada and Guy Palmer having to find that extra edge to overcome Daniel Marrache and Mark Warwick 2-1.

The GPTA now hopes to play its next tournament, the TNB 3rd Ranked Tournament, in September which is the last tournament for players to qualify for the Masters Final in November.

The Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon was on hand to present the awards after the tournament.

Images courtesy GPTA

