Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Padel reaches new heights with second ranked tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
19th June 2024

The GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 2nd Ranked Padel (Members Only) Tournament of 2024, played out earlier this month reached another height with 84 teams participating and a total of 168 players playing across the four divisions.
As padel tennis continues to be on the rise the Bayside Sports Complex was transformed to accommodated the growing tournament with sponsors banners surrounding the courts adding to the atmosphere of where the sport is heading.
Finals-Day saw a total of eight highly contested matches with some exciting moments played out as competition is now rife with players also looking towards the potential of selection for future national squads.
In the Men’s 1st Division, Amos Federico and Rafael Bado Blanco beat Stefan Cumbo and Jeremy Poggio in straight sets 2-0. This was described as “a thrilling and hard fought encounter,” where the result did not tell the full story.
In the Woman’s category, Lindsay Sene and Kelly Romero were once again crowned champions after defeating Dakota Norton and Kayleigh Payas in straight sets 2-0.
The Men’s 2nd Division Aydan Colton and Gareth Lopez come away for the first time as winners defeating Stefan Oliva and Jovan Buttigieg 2-1.
The Men’s Third Division final also did not disappoint with Henry Gerada and Guy Palmer having to find that extra edge to overcome Daniel Marrache and Mark Warwick 2-1.
The GPTA now hopes to play its next tournament, the TNB 3rd Ranked Tournament, in September which is the last tournament for players to qualify for the Masters Final in November.
The Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon was on hand to present the awards after the tournament.

Images courtesy GPTA

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

CM hosts former Spanish President Felipe Gonzalez in Boluda reception

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Athletics gets set and ready to go

19th June 2024

Sports
Special Olympics Gibraltar 39th National Games coming up next week

19th June 2024

Sports
GAAA Youth Track another success

19th June 2024

Sports
UEFA Conference League becomes a Gibraltar V Ireland affair

18th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024