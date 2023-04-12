Padel tennis announces national squads

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association, now the official association for the sport in Gibraltar, announcd its first divisional national squads as it prepares to compete internationally.

Three divisional squads, one each respectively for the first, second and third divisions were announced last month with ten players selected for each squad.

At the same time, the association last week announced the dates for its league competitions which start today, April 11.

The women’s and third division will be the first to kick off the season. The new Men’s Third Division officials announced was aimed at new entrants to the sport and veterans 50+ (subject to playing ability) and was already said to have been filling in nicely with still over a week to go before final registration.

The first and second divisions will be starting on April 17.

Matches will be played at the Bayside Sports Complex, now home of the Padel tennis league.

Winners of each division will receive Padel Racket and runners up Padel Equipment.

The sport has been gaining in popularity in recent months and has seen its contacts abroad also expand allowing it to plan towards future international events.

The GPTA has also been organising a Womens Padel Development Program with the beginners padel mixings providing a further platform for growth.