Thu 7th Sep, 2023

Padel tennis coaches get to work

By Stephen Ignacio
7th September 2023

As the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association (GPTA) prepares to announce details on its GPTA Junior Development Program, its coaches prepared for the season ahead.
GPTA coaches undertook an intensive three day practical and theoretic coaching course in which they achieved their GPTA padel coaching accreditation. This a further development for the sport as it continues to grow in interest and participation. This summer the association holding a summer camp during the GSLA Summer Sports Programme.
The latest coaching course was carried out by the experienced Juan Ignacio Gonzalez Jimenez (Nacho) from Enjoy Padel and Tennis
All five trainee coaches were successful and are now official qualified GPTA coaches.
The association sees its GPTA 3rd Ranked Trusted Novus Bank Padel Open Tournament starting next week with the finals scheduled for September 22. Three divisions plus a women’s category being played.

Images courtesy GPTA

