Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Padel Tennis - Gibraltar Women grab first victory on debut as national squad

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2024

Gibraltar Padel women’s and veterans team faced Spanish regional side R2 Pádel FitClub this weekend in their debut as a national squad. Although not a full international this was a debut for the national squad which has only this season been formed.
Gibraltar Women coming away with an overall 13-2 victory on the day against their counterparts R2 Imagine Women’s squad.
Although matches had been scheduled for 10am a delay in the arrival of the Spanish side having had to cross through the border meant that matches were to start later than expected.
In their red and black kit Gibraltar women started the competition with some early nerves soon brushed to one side as they faced the challenges of trying to bring in their first win.
The team led by Kiara Sene had a warm up practise match prior to Saturday’s competition. With some success in their matches in La Linea. Providing some added confidence as they took to the courts at Bayside Sports Complex Saturday.
The women were later followed by the men’s veteran squad, also playing for the first time as a national side in Gibraltar.  In what was the Veterans 50+ match ups, R2 Padel fit club managed to take the win over Gibraltar National Veteran’s squad with some excellent matches seen on the day.
The event providing the GPTA with an opportunity to introduce their national al squads just two years after launching and as the association now looks forward to a possible new home for the sport in the near future.

