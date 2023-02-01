Padel Tennis - Padel tennis Masters coming up
The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association’s 2022 Trusted Novus Bank MASTER FINAL is finally here.
Competition will be between the 6 - 10 February at the Bayside Sports Complex
Three categories will be competed for with prize money rewards for the winners.
Categories:
1st Division Men
2nd Division Men
Veterans (50+) Men
Prizes
1st Division:
Champions - £200
Runners Up - £100
2nd Division:
Champions - £160
Runners up - £80
Veterans:
Champions - £160
Runners Up - £80
All Plate Cup winners will receive sporting material