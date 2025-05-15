Palliative care training delivered at Bleak House

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar partnered with Cardiff University and City Hospice to deliver two training courses on advanced communication in palliative and end-of-life care for healthcare professionals.

Held at Bleak House from May 5 to 8, the courses aimed to strengthen communication skills across all disciplines, enabling both specialist and generalist providers to offer compassionate, high-quality care. The programme also equipped participants with a broad skill set to support effective conversations with patients and their families.

The four-day training included small group learning, actor-led simulations, and access to Cardiff University’s digital learning platform. The sessions were delivered by Professor Fiona Rawlinson and Dr Margred Capel from Cardiff, alongside GHA’s Dr Bronwen James.

The training placed strong emphasis on using appropriate language and behaviours that facilitate sensitive conversations. Participants received written formative feedback on their group work at the end of the course.

Dr Bronwen James said: “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Advanced Communications Course to support Gibraltar’s healthcare professionals. This initiative is proudly sponsored by the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Charity, whose unwavering support and recognition of the critical role of Palliative Care in our community is deeply appreciated.”

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar spokesman Louis Baldachino said: “The GHA provides an invaluable service and we are proud to be able to sponsor these courses on the special skills required when communicating with patients and families needing palliative and end-of-life care."

“Palliative care plays a vital role with cancer patients and their families and sadly, very much so for pancreatic cancer patients in Gibraltar."

“We have been working with Dr Bronwen James since early this year to be able to bring over a team to provide these courses, and are grateful to her and to the facilitators from Cardiff University. Our charity funded similar courses in 2018 and we are delighted to do so again. Healthcare professionals much deserve all the support that we can provide.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We are delighted to be involved in these training courses and grateful for the support of Cancer Relief, whose partnership through a service level agreement with City Hospice, Cardiff has enabled expert speakers from Cardiff University and City Hospice to participate and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar for sponsoring the participation."

“Their contribution highlights the powerful impact of charitable organisations in advancing and sustaining health services for our community.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I am grateful to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, Cardiff University and City Hospice for helping us deliver this essential training to our professionals."

“Supporting our GHA teams in these delicate conversations ensures patients and families feel understood and respected.”