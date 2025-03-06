Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Mar, 2025

Features

Pancake Day event raises funds for Cancer Relief

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2025

The Pancake Day event at the Calpe Rowing Club last Tuesday to raise funds for Cancer Relief was as popular as ever with the treasury for the charity still counting all monies raised.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar holds their Pancake Day event annually to raise some much needed funds for the charity.

The charity also invited local establishments to hold their own Pancake Day in support and they are also currently counting all the fundraising from these different events.

