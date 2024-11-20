Panel discusses Llanito as a language
Llanito as a language, its decline and its role in Gibraltar’s national identity was discussed by a panel of academics and writers in this year’s Literary Festival. The panel comprised of University of Cambridge Professor Laura Wright, Dr Jonathan Teuma, Manuel Enriles, and Sophie Macdonald was moderated by GBC Broadcast Journalist Kevin Ruiz. Mr Ruiz...
