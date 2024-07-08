Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Para Sports Taster Day - “Setting the Stage for Future Family and Corporate Event”

By Stephen Ignacio
8th July 2024

The Ministry of Employment, Equality, Culture and Tourism successfully hosted a Para Sports
Taster Day on Thursday, July 4.
Para Sports has been among one of the focal points brought to the forefront in recent years by Para Sports athlete Benji Borastero, who following his completion of his studies in the U.K. joined the GSLA and last year saw the first inclusion of the sports within the summer sports programme.
Last week saw a further taster event in which there was active participation from the Ministry of Employment, Equality, Culture and Tourism’s staff, as well as colleagues from the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA).
“This initiative aims to pave the way for a Para Sports Family and Corporate Day scheduled for September 2024,” said officials.
“The taster day provided participants with the unique opportunity to engage in adaptive sports, namely wheelchair basketball. This hands-on experience was designed to offer an authentic understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and provided the participants with an impactful insight into the complexities of using a wheelchair in dynamic and demanding settings, where they had to manage various factors simultaneously.”
With the GSLA already having acquired equipment in recent years to start making para sport a reality attendees had the “privilege of training alongside an experienced Para Athlete, showcasing the remarkable strength and resilience that can accompany disability’”
“The event underscored the message that Para Sports are not exclusively for persons with disabilities but are inclusive activities that can benefit individuals of all ability levels.”
“The Para Sports Taster Day was an enlightening experience for all involved," stated the Minister for Employment, Equality, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.
"It highlighted the extraordinary capabilities of Para Athletes and demonstrated the inclusive and empowering nature of adaptive sports. We are enthusiastic about building on this success as we prepare for our Para Sports Family and Corporate Day in September.

Pics courtesy Gibraltar Government Press Office
"

