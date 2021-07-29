Parasol Foundation launches Scholarship Programme

The Parasol Foundation Trust in collaboration with The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture are proud to announce the continuation of The Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme.

The programme has been designed to help the next generation of musicians and actors develop and have more teaching contact and prep time.

Two Scholarships for Excellence and Promise will be on offer and will be offered to students who show a high level of skill or have the potential to excel.

One Scholarship for Promise and Potential will be on offer and will be offered to students who show promise in their chosen discipline at the earlier stages of their tuition or their young age.

Students will need to present two contrasting pieces as well as a series of technical skills in front or a panel as part of an audition process.

A further six Scholarships will be offered to students with Financial Hardships.

“Extra-curricular activities can prove to be expensive if a student feels they really want to dedicate themselves to a certain series of classes. GAMPA is giving the opportunity for six students to apply or be referred for this scholarship,” GAMPA said in a statement.

Ensemble Scholarships are open to all students of the Academy, GAMPA will be offering String Ensemble, Woodwind Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, Corps of Drums, Solfege and Vocal Ensemble classes in order to get children accustomed to playing as part of a group, developing their ensemble skills with a view to having the children develop into become a Youth Orchestra. These classes will have no maximum limit of students. They will be selected according to their progress during the term.

The Parasol Foundation Trust have also supported the Academy with a Scholarship for Drama and Music books in order to complete the Academy’s Library as well as the funding of more instruments.

The Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme will continue from September 2021 and run until June 2022

“We thank Ruth Parasol and The Parasol Foundation trust for supporting us,” GAMPA said.

“The collaboration between GAMPA and The Parasol Foundation Trust has been going on for a year and has been a huge success.”

“The Parasol Foundation Trust is a philanthropic trust established in 2004 in Gibraltar and is overseen by its principal benefactress, Ruth Parasol. For over 10 years the Parasol Foundation Trust, a philanthropic trust established in Gibraltar in 2004, has been giving to communities in Gibraltar, UK, Israel, India and the United States. To date, the Trust has committed over £20,000,000 on various educational, health, culture and heritage initiatives.”

“Ruth Parasol is the trust’s principal benefactress. She is considered to be one of the world’s wealthier self-made women today.”

“Following the immense, international success of her online gaming company and its IPO on the London Stock exchange in 2005, Ruth stepped aside and sold her remaining gaming interests to focus on raising her children and also diversifying and managing her proceeds and advising her philanthropic trust.”

“There are many different scholarships available in this programme and we at the Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts are very grateful to Ruth Parasol and The Parasol Foundation Trust for their support.”

GAMPA will be holding auditions for students interested in the Excellence and Promise Scholarships on Monday, September 6, 2021. Deadline for entries is Tuesday, August 31, 2021. For further information please email GAMPA on info@gampa.gi or visit their website on www.gampa.gi