Tue 20th May, 2025

Pardo Zammitt among World Netball officials for UAE Netball Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2025

Gibraltar netball umpire Nadine Pardo-Zammit will make it another first in her now long list of success internationally when she debuts as an umpire at the UAE Netball Cup.
World Netball last week announced the officials selected for the UAE Netball Cup, taking place from the 15th – 21st June, at Al Nasr Club (Dubai, UAE). Among which Nadine was listed.
The officials will include:-

UAP
* Bee Ling Yu
* Cheryl Danson
* Tracy Skipp
Umpires
* Nadine Pardo-Zammit
* Makeba Clarke
* Thuto Magome
* Farrah Jaura
* Boikhutso Tuelo
* Gillian Leslie
* Eranga Sithara
* Jenny Fissenden

The UAE Netball Federation are officially hosting their first international event on home soil with the UAE hosting Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Kenya, USA and Singapore.

