Parents launch smartphone-free childhood initiative

A group of local parents has launched Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar, a new initiative aimed at supporting parents and carers who wish to delay giving smartphones to their children.

Founded by Selwyn Figueras, Natalie Massetti, Brenda Cuby, Nicholas Borge and other parents, the group forms part of a growing international movement that promotes a childhood free from the pressures and potential harms of smartphones and social media.

The group’s main objective is to create solidarity among parents who want to reduce the risks associated with excessive screen time and early social media use during a child’s formative years.

Mr Figueras said: “Our goal is simple: to support each other as parents in delaying smartphone use and to help make Gibraltar a place where children can grow up connected to the world around them, not just to their screens.”

“By sharing information and building a strong community, we believe we can foster greater societal awareness and positive change for our children’s wellbeing.”

Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar aims to offer local parents and carers a network of like-minded parents to share experiences and find solidarity. Access to studies, articles and examples of initiatives in other communities that promote healthier digital habits. And tips for managing devices at home and encouraging a balanced childhood.

The founders emphasise that the group is an inclusive space for information and mutual support.

“You don’t need to have all the answers — none of us do,” the group’s welcome message states. “What matters is that we start this conversation together, with honesty and courage, for the sake of our children,” said a statement from the group.

More information about the global movement is available at www.smartphonefreechildhood.org.