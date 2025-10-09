Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parents launch smartphone-free childhood initiative

Photo by Yui Mok/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2025

A group of local parents has launched Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar, a new initiative aimed at supporting parents and carers who wish to delay giving smartphones to their children.

Founded by Selwyn Figueras, Natalie Massetti, Brenda Cuby, Nicholas Borge and other parents, the group forms part of a growing international movement that promotes a childhood free from the pressures and potential harms of smartphones and social media.

The group’s main objective is to create solidarity among parents who want to reduce the risks associated with excessive screen time and early social media use during a child’s formative years.

Mr Figueras said: “Our goal is simple: to support each other as parents in delaying smartphone use and to help make Gibraltar a place where children can grow up connected to the world around them, not just to their screens.”

“By sharing information and building a strong community, we believe we can foster greater societal awareness and positive change for our children’s wellbeing.”

Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar aims to offer local parents and carers a network of like-minded parents to share experiences and find solidarity. Access to studies, articles and examples of initiatives in other communities that promote healthier digital habits. And tips for managing devices at home and encouraging a balanced childhood.

The founders emphasise that the group is an inclusive space for information and mutual support.

“You don’t need to have all the answers — none of us do,” the group’s welcome message states. “What matters is that we start this conversation together, with honesty and courage, for the sake of our children,” said a statement from the group.

More information about the global movement is available at www.smartphonefreechildhood.org.

Most Read

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

In Spanish Congress, Albares champions ‘historic’ treaty as Sumar says respect for Gibraltarians key to progress 

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Local News

CM hails treaty agreement as ‘triumph of diplomacy’, urges UN to act on delisting Gibraltar

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron Gibraltar has a housing crisis. Let’s try and solve it.

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Access to NHS staff bank enables GHA to recruit two Diabetes Specialist Nurses

9th October 2025

Local News
GHA to launch 2025 flu vaccination campaign on October 13

9th October 2025

Local News
Digital safety expert warns of 'digital jungle’s’ on children’s mental health

9th October 2025

Local News
ESG highlights progress following meetings with Department of Transport

9th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025