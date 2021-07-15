Parkinson believes they gave Santa Coloma a ‘bit too much respect’ in first leg

Mons Calpe SC take on FC Santa Coloma of Andorra for a place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round at the Estadi Nacional.

After their 1-1 draw at the Victoria Stadium Mons Calpe will have to search for a win in what will be their first ever away match in the Europa Conference League.

Opting to travel by coach rather than flying to their destination the Mons Calpe side had 15 hours of travel behind them before this evening’s kick-off.

Talking to Steven Brown media Mons defender James Parkinson said. “Everybody has settled in relatively well since arriving. The journey was a bit of a monster but after a relaxing Tuesday evening the squad are refreshed and ready to go.”

Asked by Steven Brown what he thought about his new surroundings for the next few days the Mons Calpe summer signing said “We haven’t seen that much since arriving, if I’m being honest. We did go out on Wednesday afternoon for a stroll to stretch our legs and unwind and it was extremely quiet.”

James also reflected on the first leg at Victoria Stadium giving his thoughts on the big occasion. “It was a strange game. As I said prior to the match, the majority of the lads have never played European football before and playing FC Santa Coloma we were going into unknown territory. I feel that we gave them a bit too much respect on the night to our opponents and that meant that we weren't playing to the level I know we are capable of.”

Asked about their preparations he added “I can’t really go into too much detail, but since the first leg we have been training several nights in order to be ready for this one. We’ve worked on a few areas of our game and the lads know exactly what is expected of them come kick off.”

The team saw club President and owner travel to Andorra.

You can watch the match live via Free By Sport TV - Coverage beginning at 18:30