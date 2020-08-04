Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Parliament approves law banning contact with Barbary macaques

Eyleen Gomez

By Cristina Cavilla
4th August 2020

Parliament has passed legislation to ban people from touching Gibraltar’s macaques to prevent the animals from contracting Covid-19. The Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes said: “Not only does touching the animals interfere with the natural behaviour but it also is potentially dangerous fro the transmission of disease.” He said: “Barbary macaques have been...

