Fri 15th Nov, 2019

Local News

Parliament opens with an eye on the challenges, and opportunities, facing Gibraltar

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
15th November 2019

- Picardo appeals to individual responsibility for the collective good The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, has urged Gibraltar to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead for both the UK and the Rock in a post-Brexit era as he formally opened Parliament yesterday. Lt Gen Davis was speaking at the ceremonial opening...

