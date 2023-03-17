Parliament pays tribute to Louis Triay, KC
MPs on Thursday paid tribute to a former parliamentary colleague and the world’s longest-serving lawyer, Louis Triay, KC, who died last month at the age of 94. A minute’s silence was held in his memory as the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Together Gibraltar...
