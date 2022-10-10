Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parliament refurbishment to start in November

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2022

Works to refurbish Parliament House are expected to commence on the first week of November, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

The commencement of works, first reported by GBC last week, comes after the refurbishment project received planning permission last March 22.

The first phase will focus on the external refurbishment and an internal lift – an earlier scheme for an external lift was opposed on heritage grounds – after premises on the ground floor became available following the closure of popular cafes there.

The internal lift will facilitate access for people with disabilities while respecting the heritage value of the building.

A future phase will see the creation of meeting rooms, enhanced security and offices for MPs and staff.

The roof will also be refurbished and will allow for a series of uses, whether ceremonial or simply as an external space for staff and members.

The work is being carried out thanks to a donation from the Parasol Foundation.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Local News

Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

Brexit

In budget documents, Spain sets out traditional sovereignty stance and commitment to treaty talks

Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Sports

Gibraltar will face Netherlands and France in Euro qualifiers

Sun 9th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Outreach session explores barriers for women in politics

10th October 2022

Local News
Legal sector’s ‘robust health’ means workload outpaces new entrants, Law Council chairman says

7th October 2022

Local News
Attorney General signals ‘tremendous progress’ on treaty talks, but ‘difficult issues’ too

7th October 2022

Local News
Chief Justice puts focus on courts’ onerous workload

7th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022