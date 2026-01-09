Past four years were warmest on record, with 2025 coming in third

Last year followed suit in the trend of rising temperatures, becoming the third warmest year since records began in 1947, Met Office Gibraltar has confirmed.

The past four years have been the warmest on record since 2022 broke the record at the time with a daily mean temperature of 19.5°C.

2023 then broke the record again with a daily mean temperature of 19.81°C.

2024 was a close second, less than 0.1°C short of breaking the record, with a daily mean temperature of 19.74°C.

2025 has been the third warmest after 2023 and 2024, with a daily mean temperature of 19.69°C.

At the time when 2022 broke the record, the previous record set was in 1997 with 19.3°C.

The Met Office data shows a trend of warm temperatures, with some all-time records broken in March, June and October 2025.

The in-depth data provided by the Met Office found that 2025 was in the top third of sunniest years on record.

A total of 2,834 hours of sunshine were recorded compared to an average of 2,770 hours.

March 2025 was a record-breaking month having the maximum daily sunshine ever recorded in March at 12.1 hours.

The Met Office said that June stood out for its warmth breaking four records.

June 2025 was the warmest on record with a highest daily mean temperature on record of 24.1°C. It also had the warmest night minimum temperature of 18.3°C.

Records were also broken in June for the highest mean day maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and highest mean night temperature of 20.6 °C.

October 2025 was also a record-breaking month in terms of high temperatures.

October had the highest daily mean temperature of 22.1 °C and highest mean night temperature of 19.7 °C.

The warming temperatures locally follow global trends with 2025 being the warmest year on record in the UK.

The UK Met Office found that the mean average temperature for the country across 2025 was 10.09C, beating the previous record of 10.03C set just three years earlier in 2022.

Four of the UK’s top five warmest years have now occurred in the current decade, with all of the top 10 taking place in the past two decades.

The UK Met Office has confirmed that four of the past five years sit in the UK’s top five warmest: 2025 (10.09C), 2022 (10.03C), 2023 (9.97C) and 2024 (9.79C), along with 2014 (9.88C).

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of climate attribution at the UK Met Office, said: “We’re increasingly seeing UK temperatures break new ground in our changing climate, as demonstrated by a new highest UK mean temperature record just three years after the last record.”

“This very warm year is in line with expected consequences of human-induced climate change.”

“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, it is clear from our weather observations and climate models that human-induced global warming is impacting the UK’s climate.”