PATHS certificates presented to participants

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, presented PATHS certificates to participants from HMP Windmill Hill and several employment, health and rehabilitation programmes.

PATHS, which stands for Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills, provides accessible learning opportunities tailored to different needs and backgrounds, with a focus on building confidence, developing practical skills and supporting pathways into employment and greater independence.

Thirteen inmates at HMP Windmill Hill received 161 certificates achieved using Coracle Inside laptops.

Since the programme was rolled out in February 2025, 32 inmates have completed 434 courses, with average scores ranging between 85% and 92%.

The courses covered areas including transport and logistics, construction, employability and wellbeing.

A further eight inmates achieved 11 certificates through participation in dramatherapy, art therapy and neurodiversity workshops, part of the developmental strand of the PATHS programme at HMP Windmill Hill.

Dramatherapist Nyree Robinson delivered workshops centred on confidence building, anger management and self-esteem.

Art therapist Jacqima Rios facilitated sessions designed to support emotional regulation, resilience and self-awareness through creative expression.

Clare Francis, of Ed-You-Cation, delivered workshops focused on neurodiversity, ADHD, dyslexia, goal setting and approaches to learning tailored to individual strengths.

Mr Santos then presented 154 certificates to 32 participants from the Supported Employment Programme, Work Reintegration Programme, the Economic Development Employment Company, Ocean Views and the Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services during a ceremony at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The certificates were achieved through weekly online courses delivered in the PATHS classroom, courses delivered at Ocean Views and the Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services, and in-person workshops facilitated by Ms Francis.

The certificates recognised participants’ engagement across employability, wellbeing, neurodiversity and personal development courses.

Mr Santos said: “I am incredibly proud of all the participants receiving certificates today. PATHS continues to demonstrate the importance of accessible and inclusive learning, helping individuals build confidence, develop skills and move forward positively. I would like to thank the practitioners for their dedication and support, as well as the teams at HMP Windmill Hill, Ocean Views and Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services for their continued collaboration in making these programmes possible.”