Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Patuka Press call for submissions for next issue on the Upper Town

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2024

Patuka Press is issuing a call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘The Upper Town’.

The deadline for submissions is October 15, 2024, and the pamphlet will be released before Christmas.

Submissions must be no longer than 5,000 words and can be in English, Spanish or Llanito.

“The Upper Town is full of character and history — its winding alleys, steep steps and old buildings contribute to the image we have of the Gibraltar of the past,” the Patuka Press said.

“The Upper Town seems to evoke nostalgia, figments of a Gibraltar fixed in time — chatter in the patio, Genoese shutters in the sun. It holds meaning for us all. From El Calpe to la Calle Comedia, from Paradise Ramp to Pezzi’s Steps, what stories and poems can this area inspire?”

Fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry submissions will be accepted but works must be previously unpublished.

Submissions must be in Times New Roman, with font size 12 points and double spaced and sent in either pdf or Word document format to patukapress@hotmail.com.

“The aim of Patuka Press is to publish and promote Gibraltarian writing, to record literary responses to everyday Gibraltarian experience and to help preserve Llanito,” the group said.

“Its publications aim to boost and develop Gibraltarian literature.”

Patuka Press is edited by Sophie Macdonald and Giordano Durante and is an independent, self-funded, non-profit organisation.

Most Read

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Local News

Works set for East Side Reclamation

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

Perseid Meteor Shower to light up Gibraltar's skies this weekend

Fri 9th Aug, 2024

Local News

Spanish Association of International Footballers comes out in support of Morata and Rodri

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Fine Arts Association to showcase talented graduates in visual arts, architecture, and design

12th August 2024

Features
The I Ching or Book of Changes. Part 2

9th August 2024

Features
Galadriel, the precious cetacean of the Strait

9th August 2024

Features
TNP's 124th beach clean uncovers anchor, bicycle, and microplastics

8th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024