Paul Imossi: Shouldering nearly 200 years of local shipping history
The early Gibraltar directories give great detail of the growth of the Port of Gibraltar especially when in the 1820s the first steamships sailed into Gibraltar and which would eventually lead to the development of bunkering on the Rock. For more than 100 years the pages of the Gibraltar Chronicle carried lists and lists of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here