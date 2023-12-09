Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 9th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Paul Imossi: Shouldering nearly 200 years of local shipping history

By Alice Mascarenhas
9th December 2023

The early Gibraltar directories give great detail of the growth of the Port of Gibraltar especially when in the 1820s the first steamships sailed into Gibraltar and which would eventually lead to the development of bunkering on the Rock. For more than 100 years the pages of the Gibraltar Chronicle carried lists and lists of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar ‘saluted’ as example to follow as UK puts focus on anti-corruption transparency measures

Fri 8th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Musicians Association holds festive ‘Believe’ show

8th December 2023

Local News
Major exercise tests Gibraltar’s response to marauding terror attack

7th December 2023

Local News
Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls on Girlguiding UK to reverse decision to drop OTs

7th December 2023

Features
Affordable Art Show opens tonight in Fine Arts Gallery

7th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023