Mon 17th Aug, 2020

PCC to offer more face-to-face appointments

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2020

The Primary Care Centre has introduced more face-to-face appointments, and has reintroduced its automated telephone service following complaints.

In a statement the GHA said the PCC team always takes complaints very seriously and has taken steps to improve the telephone and appointments system in the best interests of patients.

In doing so, the GHA reiterated the importance of understanding how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed much of what we all know as ‘normal’, adding it had increased the number of face-to-face appointments by 20% as from yesterday.

Services had to be adapted as per Public Health and Government advice to safeguard patients from the remaining threat of Covid-19 infection within the community. 

The MyGHA automated telephone service will be reintroduced for booking of appointments as from 6pm the day before an appointment. 

However, this service will be for telephone consultations only. 

Patients may access the MyGHA service by calling 200 07007 

The GHA aims to bring this into effect by the middle of this week. 

The re-introduction of this service will alleviate some of the pressures encountered by patients to call on the same day, as the GHA said it is very aware that telephone lines are extremely busy coping with daily demand.

The Primary Care Centre has also increased its capacity within the call centre.

“It is nonetheless possible that calls will take longer to be dealt with than in the past, as anyone requesting a face-to-face appointment requires Covid-19 screening questions before the appointment,” the GHA said.

“This is to ensure patient safety and safeguard from cross-infection.”

The PCC is also reviewing clinics and releasing more appointments so these are made available for the public to book.

The Repeat Prescription service has experienced a recent surge in demand which has led to a significant backlog of prescriptions. 

The PCC, with the help from Government departments, has increased the resources in this service to improve service delivery to patients.

Repeat prescriptions can be requested by calling 200 07909 or by email at prescriptionrepeats@gha.gi

GPs are also currently providing extra sessions to alleviate the backlog and an additional locum GP has been allocated fulltime to this service.

The PCC said it is regularly reviewing services with the sole aim to provide a safe and efficient service to the public.

