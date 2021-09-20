PDC host nation qualifier 2021 on Thursday

The Gibraltar Darts Association announced on Friday that the Host Nation Qualifier for the PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy will be held on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

The event will take place on the eve of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy which will see 48 international players (inclusive of the four national qualifiers) in a weekend of top darts on the Rock.

Entry into the Host Nation Qualifiers is open to all Gibraltar residents over the age of 16.

The qualifiers will be held at the home of the GDA in the Europa Sports Complex, the George Federico Darts Hall. Four players will qualify to play in the Gib Darts Trophy Main Stage on Friday against some of the top players in the world.

Anyone interested should contact Joseph Sanchez admin@gibdarts.org or 54026463, or GDA President Dylan Duo on info@gibdarts.org or 56149000.

Closing date for Registrations is Tuesday 21st September 1800hrs. Registration on the day will not be permitted.