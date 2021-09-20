Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

PDC host nation qualifier 2021 on Thursday

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2021

The Gibraltar Darts Association announced on Friday that the Host Nation Qualifier for the PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy will be held on Thursday 23rd September 2021.
The event will take place on the eve of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy which will see 48 international players (inclusive of the four national qualifiers) in a weekend of top darts on the Rock.

Entry into the Host Nation Qualifiers is open to all Gibraltar residents over the age of 16.

The qualifiers will be held at the home of the GDA in the Europa Sports Complex, the George Federico Darts Hall. Four players will qualify to play in the Gib Darts Trophy Main Stage on Friday against some of the top players in the world.

Anyone interested should contact Joseph Sanchez admin@gibdarts.org or 54026463, or GDA President Dylan Duo on info@gibdarts.org or 56149000.

Closing date for Registrations is Tuesday 21st September 1800hrs. Registration on the day will not be permitted.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

England eases Covid-19 rules for international travellers

Fri 17th Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Brexit

No timeline on treaty mandate as EU continues with technical talks

Fri 17th Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar set for first normal cruise visit since start of pandemic

Wed 15th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar women’s football gets boost with five clubs in league

19th September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar to welcome back professional squash

19th September 2021

Sports
Sailing updates

19th September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Win inaugural Essential Services Football Tournament

19th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021