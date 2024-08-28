Peninsula Sailing Team Battles for 44Cup World Championships

Bassadone’s Peninsula Sailing Team is in Switzerland this week, competing in the 44Cup World Championships against some of the world’s top sailors, showcasing a fresh new look.

The Championship Regatta has moved inland to Brunnen, Switzerland, offering a stunning backdrop for the 10-strong fleet. This marks the first time the 44Cup has visited central Switzerland, with races taking place on Lake Lucerne from the small touristic town of Brunnen. It’s also the first time the fleet has sailed on a lake since 2012.

With optimal sailing conditions, characterised by predominantly thermal winds of 12-18 knots, the stage is set for a spectacular World Championship. Locals and tourists alike will have the opportunity to watch and cheer on the teams as they compete for the title of World Champion.

Excitingly, the Peninsula Sailing Team’s boat, number 29, is sporting a fresh new livery. The distinct aquamarine colour of the boat will stand out against the fleet, however, as with any new vessel, it will take some time to fine-tune and fully prepare it for race conditions. One thing that remains unchanged is the Gibraltar flag on the sail, which Bassadone proudly displays.

John A. Bassadone commented, “The World Championships is the jewel in the 44Cup crown and one that we are privileged to have won in the past. The new livery on the boat looks great against the picturesque Swiss background, and the team and I are excited to get out on the water. It is always a very tough race in the series, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

