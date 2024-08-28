Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Peninsula Sailing Team Battles for 44Cup World Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2024

Bassadone’s Peninsula Sailing Team is in Switzerland this week, competing in the 44Cup World Championships against some of the world’s top sailors, showcasing a fresh new look.

The Championship Regatta has moved inland to Brunnen, Switzerland, offering a stunning backdrop for the 10-strong fleet. This marks the first time the 44Cup has visited central Switzerland, with races taking place on Lake Lucerne from the small touristic town of Brunnen. It’s also the first time the fleet has sailed on a lake since 2012.

With optimal sailing conditions, characterised by predominantly thermal winds of 12-18 knots, the stage is set for a spectacular World Championship. Locals and tourists alike will have the opportunity to watch and cheer on the teams as they compete for the title of World Champion.

Excitingly, the Peninsula Sailing Team’s boat, number 29, is sporting a fresh new livery. The distinct aquamarine colour of the boat will stand out against the fleet, however, as with any new vessel, it will take some time to fine-tune and fully prepare it for race conditions. One thing that remains unchanged is the Gibraltar flag on the sail, which Bassadone proudly displays.

John A. Bassadone commented, “The World Championships is the jewel in the 44Cup crown and one that we are privileged to have won in the past. The new livery on the boat looks great against the picturesque Swiss background, and the team and I are excited to get out on the water. It is always a very tough race in the series, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Fishing Club held their two night conger and white bream competitions

28th August 2024

Sports
Europa lead the table as matchday 3 arrives

28th August 2024

Sports
Rugby gears up for Age Grade Rugby Open day in September

28th August 2024

Sports
Manchester 62 surprises with victory over Bruno Magpies

28th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024