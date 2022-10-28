Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Oct, 2022

Sports

Penultimate regatta of the Interclubs del Estrecho 2022

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2022

On Saturday 29th October sees the penultimate regatta of the Interclubs del Estrecho 2022 season hosted by the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.
The “Interclubs del Estrecho” is a championship organised jointly by the clubs around the Strait of Gibraltar including the Club de Vela Vendaval de Ceuta, the Real Club Marítimo de Sotogrande, the Club Marítimo Linense, the Real Club Náutico de la Línea, the Club Deportivo Náutico Saladillo, the Real Club Náutico de Algeciras, Alcaidesa Marina, the Real Club Náutico CAS, the Real Club Náutico de Estepona and the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club. Altarik IV from Algeciras in the ORC 1-2 class and Senador II from La Linea in the Reducida Class (maximum of 3 crew) both with six wins have mathematically won the championship in their respective categories.
It is very tight in the ORC 3 class, with two yachts Belesala and Enigma both from La Linea tied on 20 points and Flamenco from Algeciras with 22 points. Anything can still happen in this fleet with these top boats all having won the championships in previous years. In the Reducida class, Titicaca from the Royal Gibraltar Yacht club is currently second with 15 points, and fighting for third place are Opportunity-Sportasaco (one of the championship sponsors) and Quibu with 20 points with Ariana with 22 all from La Linea. The Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club has organized a breakfast for sailors prior to the skippers’ meeting. This regatta will also include the first race of the J80 fleet based in Alcaidesa Marina. This should bring around 40 boats competing on Saturday, along the same course but with different start times. The forecast is for an easterly wind of 10 to 14 knots. After the regatta, the RGYC will host a lunch which concludes the Interclubs 2022 season on this side of the Strait of Gibraltar. The tenth and final regatta will be held in the Bay of Ceuta, with the Real Club Náutico CAS as organizing club, on Saturday November 19th.

