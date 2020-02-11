Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

People with type 2 diabetes 50% more likely to die early, says Diabetes UK

Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Press Association
11th February 2020

People with type 2 diabetes are 50% more likely to die early than those without the condition, a UK charity has warned.
Some 3.9 million people over the age of 16 in the UK have a diabetes diagnosis, 90% of whom have type 2, Diabetes UK said.
This is an increase of more than 100,000 people from 2017-18.
The charity estimates almost a million more people have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.
By 2025, the overall number of people with diabetes is expected to surpass five million, Diabetes UK added.
Heart disease is a common complication of diabetes, that can lead to early death.
People with type 2 diabetes are up to two and a half times more likely to experience heart failure, and twice as likely to have a heart attack, compared with those without the condition, according to data from the National Diabetes Audit.
Being overweight is the greatest risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, while age, family history and ethnicity can also play a part.
Obesity in England has almost doubled in the last 20 years from 6.9 to 13 million, but Diabetes UK said government action to tackle this "appears to have stalled".
The charity is calling on the Government to honour its manifesto commitment to tackle childhood obesity, and for the Government and NHS England to continue their efforts to produce better care to prevent complications.
Chris Askew, Diabetes UK chief executive, said: "Type 2 diabetes is an urgent public health crisis, and solving it depends on decisive action that's led by government, supported by industry and delivered across our society.
"More than half of all cases of type 2 diabetes ? and the accompanying risk of developing devastating complications ? could be prevented or delayed by supporting people to make healthier choices.
"This includes mandating industry to make food and drinks healthier and addressing the marketing and promotion of unhealthy foods."

