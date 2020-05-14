Perez works on new collaborative work wanting people to contribute thoughts and experiences
Local artist and teacher Alan Perez believes the current Covid 19 Pandemic is strongly influencing his work. “I cannot stop thinking about it and this is transforming into a need to develop my inner creative thoughts,” he says. He has now started to develop a project which will need the collaboration of other artists and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here