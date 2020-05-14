Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Perez works on new collaborative work wanting people to contribute thoughts and experiences

By Alice Mascarenhas
14th May 2020

Local artist and teacher Alan Perez believes the current Covid 19 Pandemic is strongly influencing his work. “I cannot stop thinking about it and this is transforming into a need to develop my inner creative thoughts,” he says. He has now started to develop a project which will need the collaboration of other artists and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘won the first round’ against Covid-19, but now comes the hard part

Wed 13th May, 2020

Local News

Govt bans smoking opposite hospital

Wed 13th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain orders two-week quarantine for incoming travellers from Friday, but no impact at Gib border

Wed 13th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Main Street edges back to business (not quite) as usual

14th May 2020

Opinion & Analysis
This year, a different take on summer

14th May 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Life will not be the same again

14th May 2020

Sports
GABBA makes decision on how to proceed with its season

14th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020