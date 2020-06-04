Performing arts students cover Somewhere Over The Rainbow with group video

By Emily Chudy, PA

Performing arts students have recorded a cover of Judy Garland’s Somewhere Over The Rainbow to demonstrate the “glimmer of light” to come following the coronavirus pandemic.

The cover, performed by Northampton College students, sees students record singing and dancing in their own homes, which was then put together by their tutors.

“It’s been a very tough few months for everyone and we wanted to put something together which reflected the uncertainty and difficulty we have all experienced, but also something which hinted at the prospect of better days to come,” music tutor Natalie Evans, who arranged the song, said.

The video’s choreography was put together by dance tutors Jess Smith and Tracey Stanton, and includes some of the students’ own work from the previous year.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, the college’s principal, said: “The restrictions put in place to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic have affected all of us, but the response from our staff and students has been nothing short of incredible.

“Yes it’s been tough, yes we’ve made sacrifices but we are now starting to look ahead.

“There is a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel, and we are all looking forward to the future once again.”