Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Perseid meteor shower to peak over Gibraltar skies on August 12–13

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2025

The annual Perseid meteor shower is currently active, with peak activity expected between August 12 and 13. During this time, observers in Gibraltar may see as many as 40 meteors per hour from dark locations, although visibility will be lower in light-polluted areas.

The Perseids, known for their brightness and frequent fireballs, are one of the most prominent meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere. The meteors are fragments of debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1992 and is not expected to return until 2126. As the Earth moves through this debris field each August, particles collide with the atmosphere at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per second, producing visible streaks of light.

The average meteor streak is about a metre wide and spans tens of kilometres across the sky. These meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, which gives the shower its name.

Historically, the Perseids have been observed for centuries. The earliest known record dates back to AD 36 in China, although the shower was not officially recognised until the 1830s. In earlier centuries, the meteors were referred to as the “Tears of St Lawrence” by Catholic observers, in reference to the martyrdom of the saint on August 10, AD 258.

To view the meteor shower, observers are advised to find a dark area away from artificial lighting and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness. The best direction to look is towards the north-east, approximately two-thirds of the way up from the horizon.

Further updates are available from the Gibraltar Astronomical Society on Facebook.

Most Read

Local News

Tense exchanges in Supreme Court trial of former police officer

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Former police officer tells court he was ‘persecuted for exposing police corruption’

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

EU completes legislative process to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Meeting to discuss relocation of disability services to be held on August 14

8th August 2025

Local News
New apprenticeship programme launched for supply bus driver roles

8th August 2025

Local News
Afternoon session announced for Finance Centre Careers Fair

8th August 2025

Local News
Disability Pride Month marked with flag displays across Gibraltar

8th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025