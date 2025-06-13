Peter J Isola Foundation raises £4,420 for Cancer Relief at annual padel tournament

The fifth annual charity padel tournament organised by the Peter J Isola Foundation has raised £4,420 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar, with 34 teams taking part in the event held at the Sotogrande Racquet Centre.

The tournament, once again hosted at the region’s premier padel facility, saw Peninsula Petroleum emerge as champions. Lara Saez and Javier Aldana led the team to victory in the final against Marina Velasco Almagro and Angel Ahuado, representing MH Blands.

Following the matches, participants and supporters gathered for a barbecue and drinks, rounding off the day with the presentation of prizes.

Lawrence Isola and Tammy Isola, Trustees of the Peter J Isola Foundation, presented the donation to Cancer Relief Gibraltar and expressed their gratitude to all involved.

“We are truly thankful to everyone who took part and helped make the event such a success,” they said.

“Supporting this amazing charity means a lot to us. The Peter J Isola Foundation is proud to stand behind our community, and events like these are a fantastic way to come together, enjoy some friendly competition, and make a real difference.”

Cancer Relief Gibraltar provides vital support services to people living with cancer in the community.