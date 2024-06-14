Peter Montegriffo appointed as new GPA Chairman

Peter Montegriffo has been appointed as the new Chair of the Gibraltar Police Authority (GPA) by the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst.

The appointment, which is effective for a term of three years from August 1 on the expiry of Dr Joey Britto’s second term, acts on advice from the Specified Appointments Commission.

Mr Montegriffo has been a legal practitioner on the Rock for over 35 years, as well as serving as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry for the GSD Government between 1996 and 2000.

“When they met him, the Specified Appointments Commission were very impressed with Mr Montegriffo’s interest in and understanding of the role, and his commitment to public service,” a statement from the Convent said.

The Governor thanked to Dr Britto for his dedication and commitment to the Authority over the past six years.

“Under Dr Britto’s leadership of the Authority, the Royal Gibraltar Police has made great strides in reforming processes and practices and excellent progress in meeting the recommendations of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services,” the Convent said.

The appointment was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government, who also thanked Dr Britto for his service over two terms of Office.

“Dr Joey Britto has a lifetime record of public service, not least over the last six years,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“As Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority Dr Britto has been at the helm of the development of in policing in Gibraltar and in the advances made towards the implementation of the HMIC recommendations.”

“On behalf of the Government and the whole of Gibraltar I take this opportunity to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and drive.”

“Peter Montegriffo brings a wealth of experience from private legal practice, together with his term as Deputy Chief Minister under the first GSD administration.”

“Mr Montegriffo has also served in a number of roles, including on the first Board of the University of Gibraltar, the Board of the Gibraltar International Bank, the Cultural Awards Board and as the Chair of GibSams.”

“Mr Montegriffo’s knowledge and passion for community service will be invaluable to the work of the Gibraltar Police Authority.”