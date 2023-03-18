Pharos Trust donates to Gibraltar Photographic Society

The Gibraltar Photographic Society recently held a short presentation at their premises in Wellington Front to thank the Pharos Trust for two donations.

The donations will enable the Society to replace their main monitor, and purchase other accessories.

Director of the Trust, Robert Anes, was present and was shown the equipment purchased with the help of the donations, namely an 80” high resolution monitor, a P.C. which will be dedicated to the monitor, a web cam, adapters, and speakers.

The old monitor was already showing signs of age and needed replacing.

It would have been impossible for the Society to afford the purchase of a new one without the financial help that the Trust has provided.

A plaque to commemorate the event was also unveiled.