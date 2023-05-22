Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Phoenicians claimed Rugby Rock Cup title

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2023

Saturday saw one of the most hotly contested Gibraltar Rugby Rock Cup finals in recent years with Phoenicians claiming the Rock Cup winners title by a solitary point in the end against Rock Scorpions.
Phoenicians, runner-up in the U-mee Rugby Championship faced fourth placed Rock Scorpions, ensuring that the Rock Cup Final for the first time in a number of years did not have championship winners as finalists.
Although not seeing a large attendance at the Europa Sports Park, the Rugby Rock Cup was to see some exciting action on the field as this years debutants in the U-mee Rugby Championship fought back after falling behind early on against the Scorpions.
The latter had looked as having done enough to at first look towards carving a pathway towards victory in the first half. Taking the early lead the Rock Scorpions had pushed the Phoenicians back into their half for the early part of the match.
The yellow and blues were however, to respond well and started to claw back the score driving their way over the line to bridge the gap and make their own pathway towards victory.
This setting up the scene for a hotly contested finale which saw play at both ends.
A tough, highly contested second half could have seen either of the two sides clinch the final victory.
The Phoenicians coming away with a 28-27 victory. Carlos Davila winning the Spirit of the Rock player of the match award with the debutants stamping their mark on the season.
With six teams now competing in the U-mee Rugby Championship the once Buccaneers/Stormers end of season coming to an end as competition across the league sees new rivalries generated. The Rock Scorpions presence in the Rock Cup Final adding to the breakaway from recent seasons and seeing the Scorpions starting to re-emerge once again.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Features

Gib Cards wins Company of the Year at Young Enterprise final

Fri 19th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar football clubs expected to be given temporary solution for European club competition matches

22nd May 2023

Sports
John Goncalves was re-elected to the Board of FIBA Europe

21st May 2023

Sports
Scott Wiseman becomes Gibraltar Women’s new football development manager

19th May 2023

Sports
Nathan Rooney Departs Magpies

17th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023