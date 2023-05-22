Phoenicians claimed Rugby Rock Cup title

Saturday saw one of the most hotly contested Gibraltar Rugby Rock Cup finals in recent years with Phoenicians claiming the Rock Cup winners title by a solitary point in the end against Rock Scorpions.

Phoenicians, runner-up in the U-mee Rugby Championship faced fourth placed Rock Scorpions, ensuring that the Rock Cup Final for the first time in a number of years did not have championship winners as finalists.

Although not seeing a large attendance at the Europa Sports Park, the Rugby Rock Cup was to see some exciting action on the field as this years debutants in the U-mee Rugby Championship fought back after falling behind early on against the Scorpions.

The latter had looked as having done enough to at first look towards carving a pathway towards victory in the first half. Taking the early lead the Rock Scorpions had pushed the Phoenicians back into their half for the early part of the match.

The yellow and blues were however, to respond well and started to claw back the score driving their way over the line to bridge the gap and make their own pathway towards victory.

This setting up the scene for a hotly contested finale which saw play at both ends.

A tough, highly contested second half could have seen either of the two sides clinch the final victory.

The Phoenicians coming away with a 28-27 victory. Carlos Davila winning the Spirit of the Rock player of the match award with the debutants stamping their mark on the season.

With six teams now competing in the U-mee Rugby Championship the once Buccaneers/Stormers end of season coming to an end as competition across the league sees new rivalries generated. The Rock Scorpions presence in the Rock Cup Final adding to the breakaway from recent seasons and seeing the Scorpions starting to re-emerge once again.

