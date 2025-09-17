Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Photographic society to hold 60th anniversary exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2025

The Gibraltar Photographic Society will open its annual competitive exhibition on Monday, September 22 at 7pm at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

The event marks the society’s 60th anniversary.

The opening will be carried out by the Deputy Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, in the presence of the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos. Trophies will be presented to the winners of the various categories on display.

This year’s exhibition occupies all five vaults of the gallery and includes a display of work by photography students from Prior Park School.

A collection of classic cameras will also be exhibited, along with a slideshow of images highlighting the society’s activities over the past six decades.

The adjudicator for this year’s exhibition is Ross McKelvey, founder and president of Catchlight Camera Club in Belfast. This is his second visit to Gibraltar to judge the competition.

Mr McKelvey holds multiple distinctions in photography, including Master of FIAP and Master of PAGB, and has received 20 FIAP Blue Badges for best individual performance in international salons.

He has also achieved first place in the Photographic Society of America’s “Who’s Who” rankings for large monochrome prints in both 2017 and 2018.

Catchlight Camera Club, founded by Mr McKelvey, has twice won the FIAP World Cup, has been All Ireland Club Champion for seven consecutive years, and has been PAGB Print Champion for the past four years.

